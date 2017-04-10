The E-Team: Florida students take up ...

The E-Team: Florida students take up OSU studentsa fast to protest Wendya s

21 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The recent five-day fast that 19 Ohio State University students observed in support of farm workers is spreading: A Sarasota, Fla. TV station reported Tuesday that students at New College of Florida, citing the OSU students' example, are joining what they're calling a "rolling fast" in protest of the Wendy's corporation's refusal to join the Fair Food Program.

