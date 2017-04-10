Telephone scam continues to torment Sarasota residents

SARASOTA Co., Fla - Sheriff's continues to warn residents about a telephone scam where callers claim to be law enforcement. This scam has taken a number of different forms over the years but most recently, fake callers are claiming to be a Lieutenant or Sergeant with the sheriff's office, informing victims that they have an arrest warrant for not showing up at court, paying a fine, or skipping jury duty.

