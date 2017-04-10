Study: Road rage incidents involving ...

Study: Road rage incidents involving guns on the rise in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--It was an instance of road rage that quickly escalated at a Sarasota gas station. Surveillance video shows 22-year-old Christian Gunter shooting 59-year-old Roger Atlas in the abdomen.

