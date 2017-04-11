Stephen Spotswood's DOUBLEWIDE to Kick Off Rolling Premiere at Florida Rep
The National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays, celebrates the opening of Doublewide by Stephen Spotswood , its 66th Rolling World Premiere. Associate Member Florida Repertory Theatre opens the lead production of the Roll on April 11, which runs through May14.
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mon
|pop
|5
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|14
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
