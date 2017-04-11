Stephen Spotswood's DOUBLEWIDE to Kic...

Stephen Spotswood's DOUBLEWIDE to Kick Off Rolling Premiere at Florida Rep

The National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays, celebrates the opening of Doublewide by Stephen Spotswood , its 66th Rolling World Premiere. Associate Member Florida Repertory Theatre opens the lead production of the Roll on April 11, which runs through May14.

