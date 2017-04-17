Soft Tissue Repair Market estimated to reach $17.12 Billion by 2021: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global soft tissue repair market was valued at around USD 11.15 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 17.12 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, April 17, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Soft Tissue Repair Market for Skin Repair, Orthopedic, Hernia Repair, Dental, Breast Reconstruction Repair and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .

