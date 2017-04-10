Small plane missing tire lands safe in Sarasota

A twin-engine plane bound from Belize to Tampa and missing a wheel made an emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Friday, officials said. Officials at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport received a call from the tower shortly before 5 p.m. Friday that a small aircraft needed to make an emergency landing, according to Mark Stuckey, senior VP and COO at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

