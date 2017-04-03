Siesta Drive now open after single ve...

Siesta Drive now open after single vehicle crash

10 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Sarasota Police Department is currently on the scene of a single vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning on Siesta Key. UPDATE: We've cleared the single car crash with injuries on Siesta Dr. White Ln to Faubel St now OPEN.

