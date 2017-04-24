Sex offender charged in 3 incidents moves to Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports that Charles Leo Becker, 53, has listed his residence as 2520 S. Scarlet Oak Court in Sarasota. Becker was convicted of Sexual Battery without Force Likely to Cause Injury in 1986 in Manatee County and sentenced to nine years in prison.
