Selby Gardens Finds the Flowers in Pop Legend Andy Warhol's Work for a New Exhibition

Sarasota Magazine 's Andy Warhol-inspired "Best of 2017" party at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will be the usual fantastic opportunity to indulge in food, drink, services and entertainment from the winners of our annual readers' and editors' picks in a multitude of categories. But it will also be the first official, public announcement of the gardens' upcoming Andy Warhol exhibit, Flowers in the Factory , debuting Feb. 11, 2018, and running through June 30. The tie-in between the party theme and the exhibit is clear enough: Pop icon Warhol and his work.

