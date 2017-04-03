Search continues for suspect involved...

Search continues for suspect involved in hit and run with bicyclist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a blue 2006 Dodge 1500 pick-up truck is responsible for crashing into 32-year-old Robbie Purser as he headed eastbound on his bicycle on the Stickney Point Bridge during the late afternoon on March 20th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
Match.com Scams (May '13) Mar 31 Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Mar 31 pop 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at April 04 at 3:58PM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC