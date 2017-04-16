Sarasotacounty 3 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Police investigating serious hit-and-run accident
Police are looking for a person they say seriously hurt a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Sarasota. Officers say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a male in his late 20s was in the road at the intersection of N Pineapple Ave and 1st St. when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mon
|pop
|5
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|14
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC