Sarasotacounty 3 mins ago 12:44 p.m.P...

Sarasotacounty 3 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Police investigating serious hit-and-run accident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Police are looking for a person they say seriously hurt a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Sarasota. Officers say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a male in his late 20s was in the road at the intersection of N Pineapple Ave and 1st St. when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to live in sarasota Mon pop 5
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 14
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Apr 6 YIDFELLAS v USA 9
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC