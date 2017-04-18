Sarasota police report major drug bust
A drug bust has resulted in the arrest of one man, and the seizure of a variety of narcotics and $10,000 in cash. Over several weeks officers learned Calvin Butler, 45, was selling illegal narcotics in the 1900 block of 5th Street, Sarasota.
