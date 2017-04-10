Sarasota Mosquito Management Services there to rid mosquito problem
SARASOTA Co., FL -- Here in Florida mosquito season is already in effect, but Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services are there to help. The county government reminded residents Monday to call the company if you're experiencing a mosquito problem.
