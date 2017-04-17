Sarasota man arrested in connection with hit and run
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a hit and run crash on Longboat Key. Michael James Rowe was arrested Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash.
