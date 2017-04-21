Sarasota fire officials issue countywide recreational burn ban

Steven Souza Jr. came within a single of hitting for the cycle, Erasmo Ramirez and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Ba The only exception to the ban is using outdoor grills, but Sarasota fire officials are warning residents to never leave grills unattended while cooking. "Should a wildfire erupt, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities which may include evacuations in localized areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.