Sarasota Film Festival Wraps Up
The official closing night ceremonies of the 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival took place Saturday, April 8, at the Sarasota Opera House, with award winners in several categories being announced and an award for cinematic excellence presented to actress Diane Lane . There were winners in both audience and juried fields, and you can read more about each at sarasotafilmfestival.com .
