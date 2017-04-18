Sarasota Dynamo Renee Phinney Talks Beauty
It's likely you've seen Renee Phinney out and about on the Sarasota scene , or you may work with one of the 30-plus non-profits she has collaborated with in her remarkable 30 years at Spotlight Graphics. One thing's for sure: it's easy to notice her beauty, which glows from the inside out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Tue
|MadOwl
|19
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC