Sarasota County Sheriff's Office cele...

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office celebrates Captain Charlie Thorpe's 27 years of service

14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA Co., FL -- Captain Charlie Thorpe, who began his journey as a Sarasota County Sheriff in April of 1990, is calling it a career after 27 years of service. Thorpe spent time in various units and sections throughout the agency, but is best known for helping to develop the intelligence-led policing model.

