Sarasota County announces Teacher of the Year

Khea Davis knew she was preaching to the choir when she spoke about the importance of teachers during the Teacher of the Year luncheon at Michaels On East on April 5. Davis, along with staff from Sarasota County Public Schools and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, gathered to announce the 2017 Teacher of the Year from a pool of three finalists. The trio was narrowed down from an original group of 40 teachers who were named the top teacher at their respective schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.