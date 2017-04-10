Sarasota City Commission candidates raise thousands in March

As of April 1, the three candidates for two seats on the Sarasota City Commission have raised a combined $128,000 - 62% more than those vying in the last at-large election around the same period in 2013 and $4,000 more than that group raised overall. Steady Reasonable Quality Sarasota, a local political action committee formed by business leaders last month, has reported $4,000 in fundraising in its first weeks since formation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.