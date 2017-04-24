Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts YEA
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Entrepreneurs Academy Information Session for students currently in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders to learn about the program, YEA! The event will be held Monday, May 15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, located at 1945 Fruitville Road. Admission is free to the public.
