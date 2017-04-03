Ringling College Opens Commercial and Academic Soundstage

Filmmaker and Producer Antoine Fuqua to Help Cut Ribbon for Studio A at Ringling Studios, Ringling College's Soundstage and Post Production Complex / EIN News / -- SARASOTA, FLA., April 3, 2017 -- Ringling College of Art and Design and Semkhor Productions today opens Studio A of Ringling Studios with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including renowned director and producer Antoine Fuqua . Studio A is a mixed commercial/academic soundstage and production support facility that will be used by directors and producers for commercial media productions and include Ringling students.

