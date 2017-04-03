Ringling College Opens Commercial and Academic Soundstage
Filmmaker and Producer Antoine Fuqua to Help Cut Ribbon for Studio A at Ringling Studios, Ringling College's Soundstage and Post Production Complex / EIN News / -- SARASOTA, FLA., April 3, 2017 -- Ringling College of Art and Design and Semkhor Productions today opens Studio A of Ringling Studios with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including renowned director and producer Antoine Fuqua . Studio A is a mixed commercial/academic soundstage and production support facility that will be used by directors and producers for commercial media productions and include Ringling students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Sun
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC