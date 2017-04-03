Ringling College Opens Commercial and...

Ringling College Opens Commercial and Academic Soundstage

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: World News Report

Filmmaker and Producer Antoine Fuqua to Help Cut Ribbon for Studio A at Ringling Studios, Ringling College's Soundstage and Post Production Complex / EIN News / -- SARASOTA, FLA., April 3, 2017 -- Ringling College of Art and Design and Semkhor Productions today opens Studio A of Ringling Studios with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including renowned director and producer Antoine Fuqua . Studio A is a mixed commercial/academic soundstage and production support facility that will be used by directors and producers for commercial media productions and include Ringling students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Sun FLSUNSHINE 1
Match.com Scams (May '13) Mar 31 Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Mar 31 pop 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC