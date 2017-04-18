Recreational burn ban issued for Sarasota County; North Port issues citywide ban
SARASOTA Co., FL -- Until the recent outbreak of wildfires in the area slows down, there will be a ban on creating fires yourself. Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier issued a countywide recreational burn ban effective immediately on Friday due to the dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Fri
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC