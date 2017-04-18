Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

Lila, Preston, Harrison and Jackson Corcoran were delivered via Caesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The children ranged from two to just over three pounds and born just minutes apart, between 7:59 a.m. and 8:01 a.m. Most quadruplets are delivered around 30 weeks; Amanda made it to 31 before her water broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.