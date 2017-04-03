Public use of Beach Road on Siesta Key being debated
SARASOTA Co., FL -- A judge in Sarasota County is hearing arguments, both for and against, allowing the public to have access to a popular road on Siesta Key. After the public previously had the 50 easement, Sarasota County turned the property back to the owners in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|14 hr
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|15 hr
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|GiovanniTheGreat
|31
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|15 hr
|GiovanniTheGreat
|14
|Places to live in sarasota
|Fri
|Blessed
|4
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC