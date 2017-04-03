Public use of Beach Road on Siesta Ke...

Public use of Beach Road on Siesta Key being debated

Thursday Apr 6

SARASOTA Co., FL -- A judge in Sarasota County is hearing arguments, both for and against, allowing the public to have access to a popular road on Siesta Key. After the public previously had the 50 easement, Sarasota County turned the property back to the owners in May 2016.

Sarasota, FL

