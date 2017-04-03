Public meeting to discuss improvements at US 41 and Fruitville Road
SARASOTA Co., Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting as part of the Project Development and Environment study to evaluate improvements to the intersection at US 41 and Fruitville Road in the City of Sarasota.
