Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
A plane originating in Central America on Friday night made an emergency landing in Florida's Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to The Independent , the airport received a distress call from the plane's pilot just prior to 5:00p.m. The plane, which was missing a wheel, originated in Belize and was scheduled to land in Tampa at 6:00p.m. on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike holderness
|9 hr
|poop my pant
|2
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC