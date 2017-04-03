Paint the Town Blue with CPC
From blue streaks across newspaper covers to blue handprints on the sidewalk, Sarasota is turning various shades of blue this month. April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, so to bring awareness to a local level, CPC is asking local businesses and individuals to paint SRQ blue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
