Man in serious condition after stabbing
A fight between two men on on Central Avenue in Sarasota ended in a stabbing Monday morning in which one man was seriously injured. Sarasota Police Department reported that the man suspected of the stabbing is cooperating with officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Sun
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC