Magico Premier in Florida Saturday
Saturday April 8, 1-4pm, Californian loudspeaker manufacturer Magico will be holding an event at Suncoast Audio to launch the new S3 Mk.2. Peter MacKay from Magico will discuss the technology in the S3 Mk.2 and there will be extensive listening.
