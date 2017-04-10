Love Is in the Air for the Birds

Love Is in the Air for the Birds

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

It's peak mating season in Sarasota-for birds, at least-and you have until the end of the month to catch the activity. "They're all doing it," says Jeanne Dubi, president of the Sarasota Audubon Nature Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) 18 hr yidfellas v USA 15
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 18 hr yidfellas v USA 8
Places to live in sarasota Thu Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Apr 6 YIDFELLAS v USA 9
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC