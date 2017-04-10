Love Is in the Air for the Birds
It's peak mating season in Sarasota-for birds, at least-and you have until the end of the month to catch the activity. "They're all doing it," says Jeanne Dubi, president of the Sarasota Audubon Nature Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|15
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|8
|Places to live in sarasota
|Thu
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC