'Loud sex noises' disrupt men's tennis match in Florida; send people into fits of laughter
While oohs and ahhs are common on the tennis court, definitely not of this kind! Initially the perplexed commentator thought "somebody's phone had gone off" with a porn clip playing, but that didn't seem like the case. Live audience at an international men's professional tennis match in Sarasota, Florida, recently ended up getting more entertainment than what they had actually signed up for.
