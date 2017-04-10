Longboat's Amore set to move to Burns Court in Sarasota
When Howard Rooks sold the 2-acre Amore property to the town of Longboat Key in January, he began the search for a new location. He's finally found what he was looking for: Rooks is purchasing the space at 443 Burns Court and bringing his Amore staff and menu with him.
