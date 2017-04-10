Loggerhead turtle rescued by Sarasota PD died Monday
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The large loggerhead sea turtle that the Sarasota Police Department's Dive Team rescued last week died Monday afternoon, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announced. While conducting exercises near Big Pass, about a mile off Siesta Key, Officer Tripp Schwenk noticed the loggerhead sea turtle, who would become known as "Trippi."
