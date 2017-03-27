Last Chance to Tour the Replica of Paul Rudolph's Iconic Walker Guest House

Sarasota will soon say farewell to the replica of architect Paul Rudolph's iconic midcentury modern Walker Guest House that has stood on the grounds of the Ringling Museum since November 2015. It closes April 30. The plan is to formally document the replica's midcentury furnishings, then dismantle it and put it into storage, with the hopes that another museum will express interest in exhibiting it, says Janet Minker of the Sarasota Architectural Foundation, which conceived of the replica project and raised the $250,000-plus to produce it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.