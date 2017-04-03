John Ringling Estates home sells for $3.5 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Sarasota Vacation Property LLC sold the home at 290 N. Washington Drive to Frank Shumate, of Corpus Christi, Texas, for $3.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|20 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC