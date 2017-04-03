John Ringling Estates home sells for ...

John Ringling Estates home sells for $3.5 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Sarasota Vacation Property LLC sold the home at 290 N. Washington Drive to Frank Shumate, of Corpus Christi, Texas, for $3.5 million.

