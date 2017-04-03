In 'Human Tales on Refrigerator Doors,' a uniquely American storytelling platform
Entering someone's home for the first time, there are two places one can look to quickly learn more about the homeowner. The first, more obvious place is the bookshelf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC