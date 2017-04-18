I-75 northbound ramp closed Sunday night

SARASOTA/MANATEE Co., -- The I-75 northbound off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed Sunday, April 23 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day. The minor inconvenience is part of the northbound I-75 traffic shift to the newly constructed northbound bridge, anticipated to take place Sunday, April 23 at the I-75/University Parkway interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.