Hyatt Regency Sarasota joins All Faiths Foot Bank in "Campaign Against Summer Hunger"
SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Hyatt is joining forces with All Faiths Food Bank during its "Month of Service" to benefit the Campaign Against Hunger. On Tuesday, April 25, All Faiths' will welcome staff members from the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to serve food to visitors at its Sprout Mobile Farm Market.
