Home Healthcare Market Size Expected to Reach USD 391.41 billion by 2021: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global home healthcare market was valued at USD 228.90 billion in 2015 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 391.41 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.40% between 2016 and 2021. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, April 28, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " Global Home Healthcare Market and Services : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021 ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.