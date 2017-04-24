Hidden Harbor home sells for $4.15 million
A home in Hidden Harbor tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Russell and Susan Samson sold their home at 5137 Jungle Plum Road to Gregory and Sherri Sands, of Sarasota, for $4.15 million.
