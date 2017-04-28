HAMILTON Star Andrew Chappelle presents a Hamilton Workshop in Sarasota, FL
HAMILTON Broadway star Andrew Chappelle taught a one-day musical theatre HAMILTON themed workshop at Ovation Dance Studios in Sarasota FL on April 10, in partnership with A Class Act NY , Manhattan's award-winning acting studio for kids and teens. Andrew will be back in Florida on May 22 to teach another HAMILTON Workshop in Parkland, FL! In Part 1 of the April 10 workshop, Andrew taught a song and dance from HAMILTON to his lucky students, ages 7 and up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC