Global Thermal Spray Coating Market w...

Global Thermal Spray Coating Market will reach USD 13.61 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: World News Report

According to the report, global thermal spray coating market was valued at USD 8.53 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 13.61 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, April 10, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Thermal Spray Coating Market for Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine and Other Applications: Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 10 hr Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Sat GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Sat GiovanniTheGreat 1
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Sat GiovanniTheGreat 14
Places to live in sarasota Apr 7 Blessed 4
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Apr 6 YIDFELLAS v USA 9
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC