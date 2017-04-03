Global Thermal Spray Coating Market will reach USD 13.61 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global thermal spray coating market was valued at USD 8.53 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 13.61 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, April 10, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Thermal Spray Coating Market for Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine and Other Applications: Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.