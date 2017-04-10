Global Car Accessories Market will reach USD 522.01 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global car accessories market was valued at USD 360.80 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 519.01 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, April 14, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " Car Accessories Market by Products : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022 ".
