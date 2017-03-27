Girls Inc. celebrates its strong, sma...

Girls Inc. celebrates its strong, smart and bold honorees for 2017 Sat, Apr. 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: YourObserver

Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer, She Knows Where She's Going award winner Dr. Karen Hamad, Visionary Award winner Kim Cornetet and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Board President Jennifer Compton Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer, She Knows Where She's Going award winner Dr. Karen Hamad, Visionary Award winner Kim Cornetet and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Board President Jennifer Compton Guests had the chance to purchase original artwork by Girls Inc. participants at the 29th Annual Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon: Girl Power on March 31 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Match.com Scams (May '13) 9 hr Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota 13 hr pop 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC