Girls Inc. celebrates its strong, smart and bold honorees for 2017 Sat, Apr. 1, 2017
Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer, She Knows Where She's Going award winner Dr. Karen Hamad, Visionary Award winner Kim Cornetet and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Board President Jennifer Compton Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer, She Knows Where She's Going award winner Dr. Karen Hamad, Visionary Award winner Kim Cornetet and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Board President Jennifer Compton Guests had the chance to purchase original artwork by Girls Inc. participants at the 29th Annual Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon: Girl Power on March 31 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
