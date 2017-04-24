Get to know the 2017 Sarasota City Commission candidates
With less than two weeks left until the May 9 run-off election for two at-large City Commission seats, we spoke to the candidates left in the race to learn more about them and their vision for the future of Sarasota. Also, check out our earlier interviews with Ahearn-Koch , Brody and Hyde for a more in-depth discussion of the key issues affecting the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC