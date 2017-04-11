Ethel String Quartet Partners with Ri...

Ethel String Quartet Partners with Ringling Museum for Circus - Wandering City

ETHEL, the renowned New York City-based string quartet, has announced Circus - Wandering City, an evening-length multimedia performance that explores the phenomenon of circus through the eyes and insights of people who have created its special thrills and illusions. Commissioned by The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, the immersive work combines projections of stunning images, films and interviews from the Museum's archives, the words of circus performers past and present, and original music composed and performed live by ETHEL.

