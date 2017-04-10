DUI Wolfpack Operation planned for th...

DUI Wolfpack Operation planned for the Suncoast

19 hrs ago

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack Operation in Sarasota and Manatee counties beginning on Friday night. At 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday, the Wolfpack Operation will focus on I-75 and major state and county roadways.

