Diocese of Venice Receives PSC's Triple E Award
The Diocese of Venice is a light to all who need its many services, but keeping the lights on costs money. By choosing to reduce their energy consumption, the DOV can put the savings toward important mission activities-earning them the Florida Public Service Commission's April Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts.
