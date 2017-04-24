Controversial Sarasota artwork about black community removed Read Story Isabel Mascare as
The work, called "The Face of MLK" showed photos of syringes and plastic bags with white power. MLK is in the heart of the Newtown Sarasota's 101-year-old African-American community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
